



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As beaches and businesses slowly begin to reopen school officials across South Florida are working out how they plan to keep students safe when school begins next year.

CBS4’s Joan Murray spoke exclusively to Broward school superintendent Robert Runcie about the possible changes.

Broward public school parents want to know what will the next school year look like in the age of the coronavirus?

The superintendent made it clear in his latest weekly update.

“We intend to real when and will provide flexibility with a blended approach, where courses at each school where we delivered, both in-person and online.”

The superintendent said we will be practicing social distancing when mid-August rolls around and school starts once more.

“We plan to start the new school year, with a strong focus on mental health and wellness,” Runcie said.

But how will that work, some days your child in school, the other distance learning?

“We want to be OK with a solid approach and not just let’s throw three or four out there,” said Anna Fusco, head of the teachers union.

She said they are giving input on the process.

“We’re looking at what’s the need of the students first and the parents, big time. And then, let’s talk about the employees that, you know, might need to stay home because of the health risk or you the district needs to stay home because the parents want them to be the distance learning teachers and who’s going into the schools, how we’re choosing them.”

“Just to make sure that everybody is looked at in a professional, respectful manner. That their health and safety is taken care of. Their, you know, their payment is taken care of. Their benefits are taken care of, that’s what’s the big conversations that we’re putting forth in this plan also.”

More details will be known about what the plan for the next school year is going to look like, when the school board meets in a workshop on June 16th.