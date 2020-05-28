



— A teenage girl in North Carolina who couldn’t attend her high school prom because of the coronavirus outbreak still got a special bash thrown just for her — by a seven-year-old boy that she babysits.

Curtis Rogers hadn’t seen his nanny, Rachel Chapman, in two months because of COVID-19.

“When we told him that she wasn’t getting a prom, he’s like, ‘Well, we could do a mini prom,'” Curtis’ mother, Elissa, told WTVD.

“I planned it out because Rachel probably just wanted to see me a lot and she also is one of the best people I’ve known,” he said.

Curtis had the whole night planned out, from their favorite after school snack, peanut butter and apples, as an appetizer to using a pool noodle to maintain a safe social distance.

“It was very sweet of him, really thoughtful,” said Chapman. “It was the first time I saw him in two months after seeing him like every day. It was just like really fun and I’m really glad that he did that.”

“He was very excited to make sure like everything was just right and get his suit on and pick out his bow tie that matched her dress,” Elissa said. “He was really excited for it to start and making sure that he was ready to impress her.”

“Rachel is one of our favorite people and Rachel’s like the best nanny ever,” Curtis said.