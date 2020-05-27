



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tired of take out? Don’t want to pay for delivery anymore? The cities of Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah are moving to the next phase of reopening Wednesday, allowing restaurants to reopen their doors to customers again for the first time since March 16, when dining rooms were closed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Other cities within Miami-Dade County already reopened last week following New Normal Guidelines, but Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah decided to wait an extra week.

The City of Miami Gardens, which reopens nail, hair salons and barbershops on Wednesday, will wait even longer before reopening dine-in seating at restaurants. A spokeswoman says the plan is for them to reopen based on guidance from the State Department of Health.

Meantime, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is urging everyone in his city and elsewhere to show discipline in their behavior as they follow social distancing guidelines and so that the current “downward trajectory” of coronavirus cases will continue.

“I am really happy to reopen,” said Mauro Luise, owner of Caffe DiMauro on Washington Avenue and 15 Street. “It’s like I was on vacation for two and half months but really it is time to reopen now.”

Luise said he did not apply for any stimulus help from the government. “It’s just me doing this. I did not ask for help.”

Luise and his five employees are working hard to protect customers and employees at his Italian restaurant that will reopen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We will sanitize everything and keep the tables 6 feet apart and we will keep this place super clean,” he explained. “Employees are disinfecting everything all over the chairs. Also there will be no contact with hands and we have all of our employees wearing gloves and disinfecting all of the glasses and the silver platters. We need to be careful. We need to reopen but we need to be careful.”

There are numerous safety protocols which restaurants must follow.

“We have been communicating with the restaurants about the rules they need to follow. They are slightly different from the rest of the county,” said Mayor Suarez. “The key is discipline. If people continue to wear masks and distance socially we should be fine. My main message is that when you are indoors, wear a mask. Obviously when you are eating, you can’t wear a mask. Always sanitize your hands and keep them clean. And listen to what the authorities are saying.”

Here are some of the other safety steps restaurants should be taking.