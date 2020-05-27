



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that the beaches will be reopening on June 1st.

Beachgoers will be allowed to lounge on the beach, bring an umbrella. Those who come from the same household will be allowed to be together, Gimenez announced.

Those headed to the beach should have masks handy. Masks will be required at all county bathrooms.

LIVE: I hold a virtual press conference on the future opening of beaches, hotels, pools and more.

EN VIVO: Llevo a cabo una rueda de prensa virtual sobre la apertura de las playas, piscinas, hoteles y más.

Gimenez also mentioned that hotels will be allowed to be at 100 percent occupancy, but common areas will remain at 50 percent.

Also, pools at condos throughout the county will also be open beginning on June 1st.

Social distancing must be maintained at all times.