MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Christopher Columbus High School held its virtual graduation this past Saturday but the school wanted to do more for its seniors.
School administrators announced Wednesday that they will be holding a second graduation ceremony at the Homestead Miami Speedway on June 20th.
There they will allow each senior to drive one lap around the track and then pick up their diploma at the finish line.
Christopher Columbus High School is a private, Catholic school in SW Miami-Dade.
