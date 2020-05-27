



BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Many businesses in South Florida have opened their doors under a Phase 1 reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now the question is — what will Phase 2 look like and when will it happen?

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening playbook says Phase 2 “will occur when there is no evidence of a rebound or resurgence of COVID-19 cases.” The guidelines say that social distancing will remain in effect as will extensive cleaning procedures and screening employees for illness. Telework will still be encourage and people 65 or older or with underlying health conditions “should continue to stay at home.”

In Phase 2, restaurants will be able to jump from 50% capacity to 75% capacity. Social distancing will be enforced, no parties should exceed 10 people and outdoor dining will be prioritized.

As for retail, stores will operate at 75% capacity as well and continue to direct flow of customers to promote social distancing.

Stores like Vision Scents, which sells prescription glasses, perfumes, watches and other items, in North Miami Beach just reopened they’re seeing few customers. They know it will be a while before they get to Phase 2 or before things return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re open but it’s just about getting the word out,” said owner Tamir Wershaw.

Under Phase 2, gyms will also increase to 75% capacity, social distancing and sanitation protocols will remain in effect and indoor group sessions classes can resume with limited capacity.

Recreation activities will also change in Phase 2. Beaches should be fully open. Movie theaters, casinos, concert halls, bowling alleys should operate at no more than 75% capacity and enforce social distancing and large sporting events should limit capacity to 50% with social distancing.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said on Wednesday that Miami-Dade’s significant number of coronavirus cases means Phase 2 will probably happen here later than other places in the state.

“The rest of the state will probably be at an accelerated pace,” Gimenez said. “We’ll probably go a little bit slower. We’ll take our time a little bit more and the Governor is fine with that.”

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said COVID-19 cases in Broward are flat and that if that trend continues they’ll be in good shape. However, there’s no timetable yet to move to a Phase 2 reopening.

“We can’t put a timeline in when we don’t know where the numbers are and how they’ll fall,” Holness said.