MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you have been aching to go to the Florida Keys, your wait is almost over. Monroe County officials announced Wednesday the reopening of the islands to visitors starting on Monday, June 1.
Officials said checkpoints on U.S. 1 and Star Road 905 would be suspended and that hotels, campgrounds, vacation rentals, and lodging establishments would start taking guests at 50 percent occupancy.
The reopening of lodgings is subject to COVID-19 guidelines, including sanitation and social distancing.
Officials also announced airport screenings and bus restrictions will also be lifted on June 1.
Keys’ residents are urged to continue to follow directives to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks in public settings, limiting group sizes to 10 or less, and physically distancing from others by six feet.
Monroe County has been closed to visitors since March 22.
You must log in to post a comment.