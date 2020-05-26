MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s relentless rain is providing a bit of a break Tuesday morning but more storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A Flood watch has been extended until 8;)0 p.m. Tuesday evening because the ground is already saturated and any additional rainfall will lead to more flooding.

Tuesday morning, there was some patchy dense fog and misty conditions reducing visibility in spots. It was a warm, steamy start with mostly upper 70s and low 80s.

There are peeks of sunshine and highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s.

Storms will develop once again due to the heating of the day and lingering moisture associated with an upper level disturbance.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this disturbance as there is a potential an area of low pressure may form along this trough off the East coast of Florida as it moves NE. There is only a low potential of tropical cyclone formation due to upper level winds. But the tail end of that system will keep the rain chance high for South Florida and lead to more storms.

Some storms could turn strong to even severe with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, lightning and gusty winds.

Tuesday night remains unsettled with the chance for spotty storms and warm lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday, the rain chance decreases and a more typical summertime weather pattern will set up.

There will be more sunshine, heat up to the low 90s and some afternoon storms will be possible. But it will not be the deluge like the past few days.

On Friday, the breeze will be out of the East and we’ll see mostly sunny skies with spotty storms in the afternoon.

This weekend, a possible increase in moisture. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.