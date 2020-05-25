MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical downpours covered South Florida early on Memorial Day. Some areas, like the upper Keys received over 3 inches of rainfall since midnight which led to the threat of flooding.

The National Weather Service reported a rainfall total of 4.62 inches since Sunday morning.

In Broward, the highest rainfall amounts since Sunday morning were from Hollywood to Miramar; amounts topped between 3 to 4 inches. These are high rainfall accumulations in a short period of time.

Since showers and storms are still expected to develop through Monday and Monday night, A Flood Watch remains in effect. It has also been extended until Tuesday morning.

The rain brought slightly cooler temperatures as well, with an expected high of just 80 degrees on Monday.

In addition to an abundance of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, all of this unsettled weather is thanks to a trough of low pressure stretched over South Florida and southeastern Gulf of Mexico. This area of low pressure is expected to track northward over the Sunshine State the next few days. As this happens, South Florida will remain under the trailing moisture and, as a result, high rain chances continue through Tuesday.

However, by Tuesday, coverage of showers and storms will be spotty to scattered rather than widespread.

A transition back to the normal, rainy season pattern is expected. That means for the second half of the week, expect more sunshine early in the day and pop-up storms in the afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s for Monday and Tuesday.

Warmer highs expected later in the week.