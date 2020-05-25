Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday is Memorial Day. Here’s what’s open and closed throughout South Florida.
Beaches: Public beaches remain closed in Miami-Dade and Broward counties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Federal offices: Closed
State offices: Closed
Miami-Dade and Broward offices: Closed
Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed
Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: Online Learning Closed
Garbage collection: Regular schedule in most cities
Banks: Closed
Stock markets: Closed
Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Run on a Sunday schedule
Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed
Malls: Open (with restrictions and not all stores are open yet)
Supermarkets: Open/Possible holiday hours
US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx: Closed
You must log in to post a comment.