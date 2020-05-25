CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday is Memorial Day. Here’s what’s open and closed throughout South Florida.

Beaches: Public beaches remain closed in Miami-Dade and Broward counties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal offices: Closed

State offices: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward offices: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward public schools: Online Learning Closed

Garbage collection: Regular schedule in most cities

Banks: Closed

Stock markets: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward transit: Run on a Sunday schedule

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed

Malls: Open (with restrictions and not all stores are open yet)

Supermarkets: Open/Possible holiday hours

US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx: Closed

