



HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — The rain and the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop the City of Hialeah from commemorating Memorial Day on Monday.

The traditional ceremony at Triangle Park included a gun salute for those who have paid the ultimate price.

“A lot of these events unfortunately have gone virtual this weekend because of the bad weather,” said Major Jesse Manzano with the Florida National Guard. “For us, it was important to be here.”

Monday morning’s Memorial Day ceremony in Hialeah happened in front of a wall dedicated to local service members who have died while serving our country.

“It is extremely important to honor those who have paid the ultimate price,” said Maj. Manzano. “This is one of the most sacred holidays.”

Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez addressed the media at Monday’s ceremony, and said now more than ever, we must remember what Memorial Day is all about.

“If anything, I think it was very, very important to do it today because I think today it was more important than ever to remember that many have given their lives for our way of life, for our freedom,” said Mayor Hernandez.

The City of North Miami honored fallen heroes this Memorial Day but they did it virtually on its Facebook page and so did the City of Pembroke Pines.

Most Memorial Day events were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.