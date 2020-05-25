MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Memorial Day gatherings will not look the same this year due to social distancing efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, but retailers and restaurants that are open for business are still offering deals, discounts and freebies for active duty military and veterans. After all, isn’t honoring our military what Memorial Day is all about.

BASKIN-ROBBINS: Satisfy your military or veteran’s sweet tooth with a $0 delivery fee on Baskin-RobbinS orders of $15+ through DoorDash using the code “BASKIN” through May 31, 2020

BONEFISH GRILL: On May 25, a 10% military discount will be honored indefinitely for all military personnel. From May 22 through June 6, guests who purchase gift cards online will receive 15% off all orders. Through May 25, a Lobster and Shrimp roll entree will be available for dine-in and carryout.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS: Military and veterans can get 10 percent off at participating Buffalo Wild Wings with valid ID.

BURGER KING: Postmates is delivering free Burger King fries from May 22 to May 25 when you use the code FRYDAY on minimum orders of $15 or more.

CHICK-FIL-A: participating Chick-fil-A locations offer 10% discounts for military and veterans with valid ID.

CHILI’S: Chili’s is offering a half order of Baby Back Ribs on its 3 for $10 menu for all guests. The special includes a non-alcoholic beverage and a starter.

FUDDRUCKERS: Fuddruckers offers 10 to 15 percent off with military ID at participating locations.

GOLDEN CORRAL: Every time you dine at Golden Corral, you can get 10 percent off your bill with a proper military ID.

HOOTERS:Hooters is offering 20% off all food takeout orders for healthcare workers, first responders and military personnel with proper ID.

JOHNNY ROCKETS: Johnny Rockets is giving military personnel 50% when they show up to dine in uniform

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE: Offering 10% off to all nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders. The deal applies every day, to every meal, with valid medical, state or federal service ID.

SUBWAY: Offering a free footlong sub with the purchase of another footlong.

TEXAS DE BRAZIL: Offering military members, veterans, first responders, nurses and teachers a 20 percent discount off of regular dinner and lunch prices, good for up to four guests per visit with valid ID.

THE FRESH MARKET: Veterans get a 10% three-day discount at all 159 stores. Discount applies to spouses with military I.D.

HOME DEPOT:10% discount is offered in-store to ALL military veterans on Memorial Day and a year-round 10% discount is available at participating U.S. locations to active duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans.

ACE HARDWARE: Offering free 8 x 12 American flags on May 23 while supplies last. One per customer.