FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A precautionary boil water advisory for a portion of Fort Lauderdale’s Rio Vista neighborhood has been expanded.
According to the city, the properties in the vicinity of Cordova Road and SE 7, SE 8 and SE 9 Streets are now impacted.
Homes in the affected zone will experience low or no water pressure while the repairs are made to an 8-inch water main.
The notice will remain in effect until two consecutive days of passing test results.
Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled.
A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.
If you have questions, please call the city’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at (954) 828-8000.
To view Frequently Asked Questions about a Precautionary Boil Water Notice, click here.
