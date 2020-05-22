MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It has been a wet start for parts of South Florida with spotty showers and a few storms moving in off the Atlantic.

Friday afternoon will be hot and steamy with highs climbing to near 90 degrees. It will feel like the upper 90s due to high humidity.

The wind has shifted out of the East and there could be a few inland storms pop up here or there.

There is a change in our weather pattern. This past week, there have been mostly afternoon and evening storms.

Heading into the weekend, there will be mostly nighttime and morning showers due to the onshore flow.

Saturday, there could be morning rain and then the storms will march towards the interior and Gulf coast of the Peninsula.

Highs will remain in the upper 80s. It will be breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. The ocean breeze stays around on Sunday with the potential for passing showers.

Memorial Day will not be a washout this year but scattered showers and a few storms will be possible with highs in the upper 80s.