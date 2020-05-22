



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins fans can pay their respects to the late Don Shula Friday and Saturday while visiting Shula’s bronze statue outside Hard Rock Stadium.

On Friday, May 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., fans are being allowed to drive onto the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium and view the statue.

However, everyone must follow social distancing guidelines and nobody is allowed to bring items to the statue.

The statue features Dolphin linebacker Nick Buoniconti and offensive lineman Al Jenkins carrying Shula off the field on their shoulders after completing what remains the only perfect season in league history. The words “A Perfect Moment in Time” are emblazoned across the statue’s base. Also included is a quote from Shula, which reads “I don’t know any other way to lead but by example.”

The Dolphins say this is the first in a series of events to celebrate Shula’s life.

The team promises to hold a public memorial service once its deemed safe.

Fans may enter the stadium through Gate 5 before heading to the East Gate near the Shula statue.

Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died May 4 at the age of 90.