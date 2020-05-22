MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An international fugitive wanted for a murder in Miami Beach has been extradited from Thailand to Miami.
Matthew McGowan, 32, was charged with first-degree murder in the September 16, 2017 shooting of Jose Alberto Martinez Valenzuela.
Investigators believe Valenzuela’s relationship with McGowan’s girlfriend/ex-girlfriend allegedly led to the early morning shooting. Three days after the incident McGowan fled the United States.
The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and the Miami Beach Police Department worked with the federal government to locate him.
“I want to thank the government of Thailand, U.S. Department of Justice Office of International Affairs, United States Marshals Service, Interpol Central Bureau and F.B.I., for all of their assistance in helping bring Matthew McGowan back to Miami to stand trial,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.
Once located, the US Department of State worked with the government of the Kingdom of Thailand to have McGowan brought back to the states.
