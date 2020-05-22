JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — All restrictions on youth activities, including summer camps and athletics, are lifted effective immediately, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. However, Miami-Dade and Broward county will wait longer.

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference in Jacksonville on Friday saying local organizations and governments can set rules and guidelines. The state won’t preempt those rules, he added and said the state will rely on parents,, coaches and physicians to run these activities in a safe way.

“I hope that this will be good for folks over the summer. I really trust parents. I trust the physicians who work with the kids, the local leaders, coaches, camps,” he said.

In South Florida, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties aren’t lifting restrictions on summer camps and youth activities.

Broward County said it is not going forward with any plans to offer youth sports or summer camps at this time.

Miami-Dade County officials also said summer camps and sports will remain closed until county authorities consult with local medical experts.

Gov. DeSantis said Florida has had no fatalities of people under the age of 25.

“I think the data is pretty clear: Kids don’t seem to get infected at the same rates that adults get infected,” he said.

As of Friday morning, more than 49,000 cases have been diagnosed in Florida, with about 2,190 deaths.

A Tampa Bay Times analysis of medical examiner and state health records showed that 83% of coronavirus deaths are in people over the age of 65. DeSantis said many of the recent positive cases have come from long-term care facilities and prisons.

“We believe that this makes sense based on the data and observed experience. We are not going to be instituting a lot of rules, or really any rules,” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians.”

Even so, Nichole Harrell, 31, of Tampa, has reservations about sending her 7-year-old son to summer camp this year. She said her only child is a social butterfly who loves to hug everyone and give high-fives. While she’s repeatedly explained social distancing to him, Harrell said he doesn’t “really know the significance of that.”

Harrell said with restrictions like staying apart and not sharing sports equipment could make camp, which is supposed to be fun, feel more like punishment. So, she is keeping him home for the summer.

“We don’t know if it’s really safe. We don’t know if it’s really gone. We don’t know if we’ll have a second surge,” she said. “There’s just too many unknown things.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)