FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Football players from St. Thomas Aquinas, Florida’s reigning Class 7A football champions, are reliving the amazing moment the team won the national title at a ring ceremony Friday.
However, due to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the distribution of the football championship rings to players is a drive-thru event at the school gym parking lot.
The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders have also earned national championships in 2008 and 2010 bringing its total to 11 state championships.
