WATCH LIVEMiami-Dade police news conference on death autistic boy who the subject of an Amber Alert.
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, St. Thomas Aquinas High School

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Football players from St. Thomas Aquinas, Florida’s reigning Class 7A football champions, are reliving the amazing moment the team won the national title at a ring ceremony Friday.

However, due to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the distribution of the football championship rings to players is a drive-thru event at the school gym parking lot.

The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders have also earned national championships in 2008 and 2010 bringing its total to 11 state championships.

Comments