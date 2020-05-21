FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – Virgin Trains USA, which was formerly known as Brightline, has decided to suspend service between Miami and Palm Beach “for the coming months” because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company made the announcement on its social media platforms. They did not say when service might resume.
“Due to CDC social distancing guidelines, mandated work-from-home policies and other considerations, it is expected to take a long period of time for service demand to return to pre-virus levels,” a Twitter post said.
The company said it is continuing construction of a West Palm Beach to Orlando route. It is also moving forward with planned stations at the Port of Miami, Aventura, and Boca Raton, the tweet said.
The train service also has a station in Fort Lauderdale.
