MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Members of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence group along with Farm Share and other local organizations passed out a week’s worth of groceries to families in need on Thursday morning.

The drive-thru event in front of Congresswoman Frederica Wilson’s office in Miami Gardens was first come, first served, and allowed 1,000 families to pick up food and $25 gift cards to Publix.

Some drivers waited roughly three hours in line off Northwest 183rd Street.

“Families really need the help,” said Jonathan Morisseau, a member of 5000 Role Models. “Not everyone has the money to provide, so this is really giving back.”

To maintain social distancing, drivers remained in their cars, with their windows up and trunks open.

“We want our Role Model boys to understand that as valuable members of the community it’s time for them to step up and lend a helping hand,” said Rep. Wilson, founder of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. “Our graduating Wilson Scholar scholarship recipients are going to join me in helping 1000 families put food on the table.”

This is the second drive-thru food share event held by 5000 Role Models. Congresswoman Wilson said she hopes to do this as many more times as possible.

“We know that people have lost their jobs, some have lost their cars, and they’re in the process of losing their homes,” said Rep. Wilson. “So without an income, we want to lighten that load. Groceries will not be on the checklist.”