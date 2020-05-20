Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Florida on Wednesday.
Pence will meet with Governor Ron DeSantis in Orlando to discuss the phased re-openings across the state.
He will also deliver personal protection equipment to an Orlando nursing home- as part of an initiative to deliver PPE equipment to more than 15-thousand nursing homes across the country.
The vice president is also set to meet with Florida hospitality and tourism leaders during a roundtable discussion.
You must log in to post a comment.