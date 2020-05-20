FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With graduations canceled, for now, top-ranked students won’t be giving their speeches as planned.

Fahim Azaz is the salutatorian for his Coral Springs High School senior class.

“Graduation itself is something I’ve really been looking forward to all four years of high school,” he said.

While he won’t be walking across the graduation stage, he has an idea of what he would have said during his speech.

“We may not have our senior events to celebrate us. While we may not have graduation to celebrate us, I would hope that the rest of my class, they are celebrating themselves even though we’re not able to do it at school because they still deserve that recognition,” he said.

Fahim has a dozen AP courses under his belt, along with membership in the National Honor Society, debate team and the Brain Brawl club. But it’s his time spent giving back to his community he treasures the most.

“I’ve always been interested in doing community outreach type activities,” he told CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana. “I would volunteer at the local library. I was on the teen advisory board where we helped organize events. Also, I would tutor elementary school kids on the side in reading and math if they were struggling just to help them out and give them an edge up.”

Despite his own academic success, he says seeing a young student he tutored learn and thrive is his greatest high school accomplishment.

“I didn’t really have a huge amount of people helping me out so I wanted to have a way where I could help other people out so they wouldn’t have to figure it out for themselves like I had to,” he said.

Fahim will be attending Princeton in the fall and plans to major in history. But he’s open to other options and may even go to medical school down the road.