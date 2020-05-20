



HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a woman who was jogging in the rain on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a man driving a royal blue 4-door sedan, possibly a Chevy, was parked on the west side swale of North 14th Avenue between Taylor Street and Fillmore Street when the jogger ran by. He called out to her and said, “Hey, it’s raining. Would you like a ride?”

The woman refused his offer and kept jogging.

He then parked his car in the 1400 block of Polk Street, got out of the car and started running after her.

She managed to out run him, got away and called police.

The suspect was described as a white male between 35-40 years old, approximately 6`0“ tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He was unshaven with “messed up teeth” and brown hair. He was last seen wearing teal hospital scrubs.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on this incident or any similar incidents to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411.

Tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org