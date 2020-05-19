MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 21-year-old woman was rescued from a man who reportedly wanted to force her into prostitution.

The woman, who had been living for the last six months in the Keys with her boyfriend, checked into a Miami Springs motel on May 4th after the pair had a fight.

The following day she was approached by 33-year-old Gregory Sutton.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office, Sutton tried to convince her to work for him as a prostitute and he would take care of everything. He reportedly told her he would post pictures online to drum up business.

The woman said out of fear she gave Sutton the pictures he wanted.

Sutton told the woman that she would charge $200 for 30 minutes of sexual activity and provided her with make-up, false eyelashes, and nail polish, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

“Human trafficking is always a very ugly crime. The traffickers, wanting those dollars, are continuously looking for young victims because that’s where they feel the money is,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

The woman would later tell investigators that Sutton allegedly took additional steps in his planned prostitution operation and said he would provide security while she engaged in the sexual activity.

On May 6th, Sutton reportedly told the woman he was going to start placing ads online and setting up her “dates.”

The woman, who did not want to go through with it, locked herself in her motel room and called a friend about what was happening. That friend called the Miami Springs police who in turn got in touch with the State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force.

An investigation was launched and Sutton was arrested. At the time of his arrest, several illegal drugs were reportedly found in his possession.

Sutton is facing multiple charges including human trafficking, a first-degree felony, possession of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens, attempt to derive proceeds from prostitution, and soliciting another to commit prostitution.