MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday morning South Florida enjoyed a much needed break from all the rain that fell on Monday.

It was a very stormy start to the week, with many areas picking up 2 to nearly 4 inches of rain. Storms will develop once again on Tuesday.

The morning got off to a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the low to mid-70s in Broward and Miami-Dade, and warmer upper 70s and low 80s across the Keys.

Some showers will be possible in the morning hours. Highs will climb to around 90 in the afternoon.

The heating of the day along with a very moist, unstable atmosphere will lead to the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. A low-pressure system located near the Tennessee Valley will keep the southwesterly wind flow in place across the Florida Peninsula. Hence, storms will be steered from the west coast to the east coast throughout the day just like Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a marginal risk of strong to severe storms that may produce heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning. There is a slight chance of waterspouts and small hail.

Tuesday night we remain unsettled with showers around and some storms. Lows will be warm and muggy with low to mid-70s.

As we head into Wednesday and Thursday we will likely continue with a similar weather pattern. Highs will continue in the low 90s with the potential for afternoon and evening storms.

By Friday spotty storms will be possible but the rain chance begins to decrease as the winds veer out of the southeast.

More of an easterly wind flow this weekend will lead to fewer storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with more sunshine and we’ll have the chance for just some spotty showers.