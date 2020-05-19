Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new man in charge of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Alan Cominsky officially became the department’s Chief on Monday after temporarily taking over back in December.
“Chief Cominsky has demonstrated outstanding leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Carlos Gimenez said. “I am confident of his ability to continue to successfully lead the department moving forward through these challenging times.”
Cominsky has served in multiple roles since joining the department in 1995.
He’s a South Florida native who graduated from Southwest Senior High School and Barry University.
