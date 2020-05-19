FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One of two NFL players accused in a robbery in Miramar has pleaded not guilty.

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker entered his plea Monday to charges of armed robbery and assault.

Baker, 22, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, 27, and two other men are accused of robbing people at gunpoint during a house party on May 14th.

Both Baker and Dunbar surrendered to police last Saturday.

A witness told police that “attendees were playing cards, video games and gambling” when an argument broke out involving Baker. The witness said Baker flipped the card game table, and then pulled out a gun as did Dunbar.

Baker, Dunbar, and two other men, one identified only as “Shy” began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, luxury watches, and other valuables, witnesses told investigators. They then fled in three separate cars.

Dunbar’s lawyer said several witnesses at the party have already recanted their original statement to the police.

“Since the issuance of the arrest warrant, I have had the same four victims and an independent witness come to my office and sign off on affidavits completely recanting what they stated to the police,” said Michael Grieco.

Dunbar has yet to enter a plea.

Both Baker and Dunbar, who have been released on bond, were ordered to stay at home and turn over any weapons they own.