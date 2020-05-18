MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade residents took another step toward their ‘new normal’ when retail stores, personal grooming business, restaurants, and other non-essential businesses opened with restrictions on Monday

Homestead Mayor Steven Losner had his temperature checked before he was welcomed into a barbershop in the city. He said today was a big step forward.

“For the public, it’s a psychological boost to be able to do the things that we took for granted in the past. Getting a haircut or any other personal grooming,” he said.

While Deli Lane in South Miami has sit-down service, it has been modified.

“We were take-out and delivery for nine weeks during the COVID crises and today is the first day that people will be allowed to sit at tables. Normally, we have full service but for the first couple of weeks, we are going to take it slow. You’ll come in and order, we’ll take your name and pack your food in disposable, biodegradable containers, and take it to your table.

The Dadeland Mall opened its doors after two months of being shut down. Crews could be seen sanitizing commonly touched areas.

But while the county gave the go-ahead for Phase 1 reopenings, some cities held back.

“I’d rather be a little bit behind the county and the governor if that gives us a better opportunity to prepare,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, and Hialeah all plan to allow their retail businesses to reopen on Wednesday, May 20th.

Miami, Miami Beach, and Hialeah restaurants will have to wait until a week after that to reopen their sit-in dining rooms. Miami Gardens doesn’t plan to allow restaurants to do full service until early June.