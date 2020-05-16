CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Fort Lauderdale has lifted a precautionary boil water for parts of the city.

The boil water order was issued on May 14 following emergency repairs to a 6-inch water main in the area of the 700 block of NW 19 Avenue.

City officials say the repairs have been completed and bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

If you should have any questions, officials would like you to call the 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

