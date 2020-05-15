MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It is a wet and windy start to the weekend across South Florida as heavy downpours have been soaking much of Broward and Miami-Dade Friday morning. It comes right on time as well as the official start of rainy starts begins today, May 15, and lasts through Oct. 15.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for northern Miami-Dade until 11:45 a.m. and a Flood Advisory is in effect for Southeast Broward and Northeast Miami-Dade until 10:45 a.m. because more than 2 inches has fallen across these areas and more rain is expected.

Localized flooding is possible throughout the day.

Gusty showers and storms will move in off and on again throughout the day due to moisture associated with a disturbance in the Tropics. This low pressure system has a high potential of becoming a Subtropical Depression or Subtropical Storm as it moves NE towards the Bahamas this weekend. This system will keep our rain chance high today.

With some of the local storms, there is the potential for some funnel clouds to develop too.

It is cloudy and skies will remain overcast leading to highs only in the low 80s Friday afternoon.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Friday night since winds will gust over 35 miles per hour.

Hazardous marine conditions continue out on the waters leading to a Gale warning and a small craft advisory.

Friday night, it will remain unsettled with the potential for breezy showers and some storms.

Saturday will not be as soggy as the deepest moisture begins to move away and rain chance will decrease.

Scattered storms will still be possible on Saturday but not as widespread as Friday

By Sunday, there will be a drier and hotter weather pattern with more sunshine and highs climbing to the low 90s, however, a few afternoon storms can’t be ruled out.

Early next week the heat continues with highs in the low 90s and the chance for afternoon storms.