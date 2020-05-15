CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho was asked whether he believes schools here would be ready to reopen in the fall with applicable federal, state, and local health and safety orders in place.

Carvalho says the district is preparing hybrid learning models in order to be able to pivot as needed.

But he says schools will be ready for 100-percent school learning… As long as all the science-based safety precautions are followed.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Schools District tweeted the following to ask parents for their input on resuming classes:

