MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho was asked whether he believes schools here would be ready to reopen in the fall with applicable federal, state, and local health and safety orders in place.
Carvalho says the district is preparing hybrid learning models in order to be able to pivot as needed.
But he says schools will be ready for 100-percent school learning… As long as all the science-based safety precautions are followed.
On Friday, Miami-Dade Schools District tweeted the following to ask parents for their input on resuming classes:
We want your feedback! @MDCPS is asking parents to fill out the Reopening of Schools Parent Survey. The survey link is posted at https://t.co/ZwnbCwIhGN and on the Dadeschools mobile app. The deadline to submit your response is May 22, 2020. #MDCPSLearns pic.twitter.com/LLqzTkGhza
— Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) May 15, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.