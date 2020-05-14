Comments
LABELLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A seven-year-old endangered Florida panther died after it was struck by a vehicle.
It’s the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 13 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The panther’s remains were found Monday in Hendry County on a rural road east of LaBelle.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. There are approximately 120-230 adult panthers in the population.
