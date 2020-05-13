Comments
MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A drastic decision in Miramar as all city employees, including police officers and firefighters, are facing furloughs.
Miramar’s city manager announced the news in a memo Wednesday, blaming the loss of money due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So every city employee, first responders included, will be furloughed for one day per week from June through December.
It amounts to a 20 percent pay cut.
Governments large and small are preparing for major budget deficits because of lost tax revenue from almost every source.
