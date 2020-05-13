



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat is allowing players to return to practice Wednesday, however, it is a strictly voluntary individual workout taking place at AmericanAirlines Arena under strict NBA guidelines.

The NBA is moving with extreme caution to allow players to voluntary return to their team practice facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic that shut down the sports world.

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 and all NBA facilities were ordered closed on March 20.

According to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald, the Heat plans to limit workouts at its AmericanAirlines Arena practice facility to three days per week.

In addition, no more than four players are permitted at any one time, group activity remains prohibited.

One player will be allowed at each basket, with the Heat’s practice court featuring seven baskets. Each player will also have their own sanitized ball.

A total of six assistant coaches/player development personnel will be allowed to supervise workouts, but no more than four at one time. Head coaches are not allowed to be at workouts.

The weight room and locker room remains closed and players have to wear masks inside the arena except when working out. Staff members also have to wear face masks and gloves.

Staff, except for medical and athletic training personnel, must stay at least 12 feet away from players.

Temperature checks will be taken as players and staff enter and exit.

All NBA teams have to designate a staff member as a “Facility Hygiene Officer” to oversee these new policies. For the Heat, longtime athletic trainer Jay Sabol will fill that role.

(©2020 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed material for this report.)