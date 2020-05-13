



One of the silver linings of fewer grocery store visits is that I suspect we have all been a bit more adventurous in the kitchen. Instead of running to the market when we have a craving, many of us have been doing a little online digging to see if we can DIY. One of my family traditions is Saturday morning bagels and cream cheese, but since our local bagel shop is closed right now, we haven’t been able to do our routine Saturday breakfast: rolling out of bed and toasting up a bagel before starting our day.

Related Reading: 11 Smoked Salmon Recipes That Go Beyond the Bagel

Not willing to sacrifice my bagel breakfast, I decided to come up with my own recipe After a bit of tinkering to avoid bread flour (don’t have any) or an overnight proof (too impatient), I created a recipe that can be made all in one day and uses regular old AP flour.

Once the dough is ready, cut it into eight wedges. Roll out each wedge into a six- to eight-inch rope, pinching the two ends together into a circle. The best part of this recipe is the little hands in my kitchen loved rolling the dough out and watching the rounds puff up and boil in the water prior to baking.

In my house, everyone picks their favorite topping out of the spice drawer to customize their bagel. Just dunk the bagel into egg wash, then sprinkle whatever seasonings and spices you want on top. I’m an everything girl, but my kids love cinnamon raisin, so we pressed a few raisins into the dough. Get as creative as you want, sprinkling the dough with things like sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dehydrated onion, Italian spice blend, and even cinnamon sugar, but for that I suggest waiting until the bagel is out of the oven—then brush with a bit of melted butter and shower away.

Homemade New York-Style Bagels

They taste great on day two after a quick toast to wake them up!