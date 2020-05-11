(CBSMiami)- The Miami Dolphins found the player they hope to be the face of their franchise when they selected Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th overall pick in April’s Draft.
It’s safe to say that fans are excited to welcome the young QB to South Florida as his jersey already tops NFLShop.com’s list of highest selling jerseys according to CBSSports.com. The young signal caller’s #1 in both aqua and white are the top two options listed among highest sellers on the site beating out Tom Brady’s new Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniforms.
For the Audience of 1🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZYXaYVD1R
— Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 6, 2020
Joining Tua in the Top 10 is fellow rookie quarterback Joe Burrow (8th) whose number nine black jersey also appears to be going fast. There are only three other rookies whose jerseys appear inside of the Top 20 featured on the site with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sitting 12th, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb 14th and Denver Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy holding the 18th-highest selling jersey.
