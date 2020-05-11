MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A beloved Miami historian and preservationist has died.
Arva Moore Parks passed away Sunday in her home.
She is credited with helping shape the cities of Miami and Coral Gables that we know today.
The Miami native graduated from the University of Florida, and got her master’s degree from the University of Miami.
She was known to fight for historic preservation. She is also credited in helping the city of Coral Gables restore its famed Biltmore Hotel.
Fellow historian Paul George spoke about her passion and love for South Florida.
“[Arva Moore Parks] was madly in love with the city of Miami and surrounding area. Really, just as a historian, she gave us such a deep appreciation for the rich history and remarkable diversity of people who live here,” she said. “She was always talking about a sense of place. I think that was really the driving force behind her work.”
Parks was the author of both “Miami, The Magic City” and “Miami, Then and Now.”
She was 81 years old.
