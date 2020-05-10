Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for three people seen breaking into a popular Brickell restaurant.
Security footage from May 1 shows them inside Barsecco along the 1400 block of S Miami Ave. just after 1 a.m.
The video shows them making themselves at home – even hanging out in the patio area before causing nearly $10,000 worth of damage.
They also took off with the restaurants signature “No Music No Life” sign.
The owner is offering $1,500 to anyone with information leading to an arrest.
If you know anything that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
