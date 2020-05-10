CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barsecco, Caught On Camera, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for three people seen breaking into a popular Brickell restaurant.

Security footage from May 1 shows them inside Barsecco along the 1400 block of S Miami Ave. just after 1 a.m.

The video shows them making themselves at home – even hanging out in the patio area before causing nearly $10,000 worth of damage.

They also took off with the restaurants signature “No Music No Life” sign.

The owner is offering $1,500 to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything that can help police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments