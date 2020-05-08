Comments
PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A South Florida toddler is in the hospital following a near drowning on Friday.
According to Plantation police, the 13-month old boy was found in a pool near the 9300 block of NW 18th Place.
Officials say the child was last seen at 8:00 a.m. and when fire rescue arrived, they found him at the bottom of the pool. It’s not known how long he was in the pool but crews immediately began CPR and took him to the hospital where doctors were able to get a pulse.
His condition is not known.
