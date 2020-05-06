MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a triple shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one person dead and two others in the hospital.
The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at 1741 Northwest 88 Street. Miami-Dade Police said two brothers and a friend were outside a home when all three were shot.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced a 21-year-old Kristopher Vega dead on the scene. Two other men, ages 22 and 24, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where police said they were listed as stable.
Police did not release a motive for the shooting and said they are trying to determine whether these three men were targeted.
No one is in custody.
“We urge the residents, if you see somebody who was riding a bike, if you see anybody who was running in a certain direction, if you something that perhaps seems odd and you didn’t know what occurred, now that you know there was a triple shooting where one person was murdered, we’re urging you to contact Crime Stoppers and give us that information,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
Anyone with information can call Crime stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
