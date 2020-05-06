MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A grieving loved one is speaking out after her 23-year-old cousin was killed in a horrific hit-and-run crash in Miami. Police are appealing for the public’s help.

Police spokeswoman Officer Kenia Fallat says what the suspect did in this case was “heartless.”

Andrea Ramirez tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that her cousin Ciara Ramirez lost her life in the accident when police say a mustang that was going “at a high rate of speed” hit the Subaru that Ramirez was in and two other vehicles.

Police say Ramirez lost her life after being ejected from the Subaru. Two other people including a 27-year-old unidentified man were also inside the Subaru and were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The mother of that man said family members were with him but she did not want to comment on camera.

As Ciara Ramirez’s family members and friends embraced each other outside The Ryder Trauma Center, her cousin Andrea said, “We don’t know the details but I know my cousin has passed away. We are very much in pain right now and our family is in Venezuela. We want to let them know what it going on. It’s so sad. A young girl, a very young girl has passed away and for this we are very saddened.”

“She was a beautiful girl,” said her cousin. She was very beautiful and very talented. We are, I am still in shock. We don’t know how this happened.”

Miami police say the driver of the mustang and his passenger took off, leaving their disabled vehicle behind.

“What we can say is we hope and our hopes are that police will find them and see what happened exactly and make them pay for it,” she said. “We don’t know what happened or how this happened but we want answers.”

Fallat said, “The offending vehicle was disabled and the driver along with an occupant fled the scene. We do know the vehicle that caused the crash was a Ford Mustang that was going at a high rate of speed.”

A street post was knocked down and glass was shattered on the Addison House, a furniture store. There were car parts and debris all over the crime scene.

Fallat said “We are asking anyone with information to come forward. We are also trying to see if we can recover surveillance tape from neighboring businesses that could show the incident from beginning to end.”

Fallat had a warning for hit-and-run drivers.

“These crashes happen way too often,” she said. “We remind people to stay on the scene regardless of what is going on. The fact that the person did not stop to render air or call for help is a big factor here.”

Fallat was emphatic.

“If you are involved with a crash,” she said, “try and get help. This is what happened here. The person who did this is heartless to leave someone meaning she could not get emergency help.”

Police do not have a description to release of the suspects.

Anyone with information that can help police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000.