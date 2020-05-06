MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Americans have experienced unprecedented restrictions on their everyday life in order to fight the coronavirus, but now some states are easing up on these limitations. In order to determine the states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 9 key metrics.
So where do you think Florida ranked?
The answer is ninth.
Florida is listed No. 9 on the list of states with the fewest coronavirus restrictions.
In order to identify the states that have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 9 relevant metrics including requirements to wear a face mask in public, travel restrictions, limits on large gatherings, whether restaurants and bars have reopened and strictness of “shelter-in-place” orders.
Here are the top ten states with the fewest restrictions.
