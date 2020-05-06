MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida rolled out a first of its kind mobile coronavirus testing lab, which will provide testing to long-term care facilities, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.
DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday at the state-run coronavirus testing facility outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
“It will tell people whether they’ve developed the antibodies within a 15-minute time frame,” said Gov. DeSantis, referring to antibody testing.
The Governor announced Tuesday that the Florida Division of Emergency Management has secured the mobile testing lab, which is a revamped RV, to will provide testing to long-term care facilities to test the most vulnerable population.
The mobile lab can test up to 3,500 individuals per week with results in about 45 minutes.
During his Tuesday news conference, the Governor also revealed state-run coronavirus test sites will soon have lanes dedicated to antibody tests to find out if people had the coronavirus but didn’t know it.
He said 200,000 antibody tests will be available in the coming days not only to the state run drive thru testing sites but also hospitals where medical staff need to know if they’ve developed the antibodies to fight the virus.
