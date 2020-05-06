



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Plans are underway to build a new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University after the March 15, 2018, deadly collapse.

Two years ago, without warning, a pedestrian bridge which was under construction, collapsed along Southwest 8th Street, pinning multiple vehicles and killing six people.

A lengthy investigation revealed that FIU and the contractors were aware of large cracks forming in the concrete but failed to call for a road closure, which would have avoided the fatal accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report on the bridge collapse faulted the firms involved in the project and Florida International University for failing to act once extensive cracking appeared during construction of the pedestrian bridge. The agency said they should have halted work and shut down the road beneath it before the concrete span came crashing down.

The elevated walkway was uniquely designed to look like a cable-stayed bridge but was supported by trusses and made of concrete — not steel, as is common in such structures.

In a statement, FIU says it’s pleased that Governor Ron DeSantis supports the upcoming bridge project, and that it looks forward to working collaboratively with the Florida Department of Transportation and the city of Sweetwater on the new bridge to help keep our students safe.

Officials also announced that they will look for an appropriate way to memorialize the victims of the accident.

FDOT officials say it will manage and oversee all aspects of the project, which is expected to begin in 2021.