MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pleasant weather from this weekend extended into Monday morning, but the heat and humidity will return to the area this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will go back above average, which is 86 degrees, on Monday with temperatures in the 90s forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
The warm-up comes ahead of our next cold front which is forecast to move through the area early Thursday. Temperatures should peak Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s.
If you’re near the coast each day you will notice the sea breeze developing in the afternoon. There is not enough moisture for the breeze to trigger any showers or storms but you may notice temperatures dropping a degree or two once the breeze develops.
Wednesday and Thursday enough moisture is here for a chance of showers or storms. Wednesday the storms will be developing during the day but Thursday the showers may be a little earlier as the front moves through.
Following the front, the humidity drops and the skies clear. Friday and Saturday will be warm but dry with low humidity, similar to what we just experienced this past weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.