FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police were involved in a deadly shooting Sunday night.
Just after 9 p.m., they received a call that a man was waving a gun around in the 4000 block of North Ocean Drive.
Arriving officers found the man in a shopping plaza. Police said the man got into a confrontation with officers who ultimately shot him.
He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Bullets from the shooting shattered several businesses’ windows in the plaza.
Fort Lauderdale police said their officers were not hurt in the incident.
A relative of the man who was shot said he was going through difficult times with his family and was possibly facing eviction. He was living in a hotel across the street from the plaza where he was shot.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
