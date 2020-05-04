



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Celebrity Chef Ralph Pagano knows a lot about successes and struggles.

He’s been on many national TV food competition shows and has hosted shows. Throughout his career, Pagano has had a string of restaurants on his roster.

In 2017, his world exploded, literally, inside the kitchen of a new restaurant he was opening in the Bahamas where he suffered life-threatening injuries.

He spent 50 days at Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center. CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo was there the day he was released.

“I will do my best to get back in shape. I don’t know how long it will take, but I’ll let you know,” he said at the time.

After two tears of healing things started looking up again. His Naked Taco hipster restaurant on Miami Beach was booming. In February of this year, he opened Naked Taco in Coconut Creek, less than a month before the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants.

“I’ve never been speechless before but I think I am now,” he told Petrillo via Zoom.

But not for long.

This survivor warrior hatched a plan. Although Naked Taco in Miami Beach hasn’t re-opened yet, last Friday he opened the kitchen of the Coconut Creek location just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

It will be his 25th celebration of the Mexican holiday as a chef. This year it’s a bit different.

Thanks to the pandemic he’ll have pick up and drive-in.

“It is the ‘Cinco de Mayo Drive-In Edition!’ That’s what we’re billing it as,” Pagano said. “You park out front. I’ll bring you your box that has the world-famous tuna nachos, Philly cheesesteak with caramelized onions and a bottle of watermelon margaritas. I’ll bring you another one over when you ring the bell. Everyone orders online. All you have to do is press the buttons and I’ll bring the food out to you. You’re going to have a good time. I’m super excited.”

The night will come complete with social distancing dancers and surprises.

Pagano said although the restaurant business is clearly struggling, he’s calling on his own history to know there’s always a bright side.

“You went through the struggle of your life and you’re coming back again in another way, correct?” asked Petrillo.

“This too shall pass,” He said. “If you read the Bible, they’ve been writing about petulance, floods, and plagues for a long time, so I’m sure we’re all going to ride this wave out too.”

Pagano will also be selling Naked Taco merchandise including masks, proceeds will benefit Feeding South Florida.

The Coconut Creek location is open daily from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. or curbside and drive-in service.