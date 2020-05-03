MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade leaves one man dead and another fighting for his life.

Miami-Dade police say they responded to a shooting just after 7 p.m. Saturday night.

This was at along NW 65th St. in Liberty City.

Both of the men who were shot were taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

That’s where one of them died. The other is in critical condition.

As of Sunday morning, police haven’t given an update on if they have any suspects or the name of the man who was killed.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.