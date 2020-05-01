



JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says it is time for people in Florida to start enjoying the great outdoors so he is reopening state parks on Monday, May 4.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville on Friday.

“Today I am announcing as part of phase one beginning Monday May 4th, Florida’s world renown state park system will be opening. Opening parks back up is consistent with my safe smart step by step plan to reopen Florida. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency we’ve made decisions based on data, facts and science.” He added, “I think we’ve seen enough about COVID-19, I think the science backs it up, that outdoor transmission is less likely than transmission in enclosed environments.”

Among the parks reopening include Everglades National Park, which is reopening with restrictions.

The Department of Environmental Protection is expected to announce guidelines for the reopening of state parks later Friday.

The Florida State Parks Foundation says it welcomes the decision to reopen the parks.

“At this time of incredible stress in the lives of so many people, beginning to reopen the parks allows our residents and visitors to spend quality time outdoors in a safe environment,” said Foundation CEO Julia Gill Woodward.

Just two days ago, the Governor unveiled the first phase of the state’s reopening plan. Under phase one, restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen Monday at 25% capacity, while keeping establishments such as movie theaters and bars closed.

Phase one does not include Miami-Dade, Broward, or Palm Beach counties, the three most populous and the hardest-hit by the virus.

There are several state parks in South Florida. Oleta River State Park, The Barnacle Historic State Park, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, and Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.

It’s not known if the state parks in Miami-Dade and Broward are also excluded from the phase one reopening on Monday.