MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cold front will be moving through South Florida overnight Thursday and early Friday morning bringing slightly cooler and less humid air into the region over the weekend. Before the front moves through however there will be showers and storms developing, a few may even be strong or severe.
Overnight Wednesday, a line of strong storms developed in the Gulf and have moved onto the Gulf Coast. They have weakened a bit as they move across the Florida Peninsula from west to east but still have the potential to bring gusty storms to the area early Thursday afternoon.
Clouds have kept the temperatures down, but as we warm up showers and storms will also develop over the interior and move over the east coast. Gusty downpours will continue early Thursday evening before the drier air moves in later tonight.
Throughout the day Friday, humidity will be dropping and it will be slightly cooler. Expect warm sunshine without the higher humidity we have seen over the past few days.
Both Saturday and Sunday morning will be very pleasant with lows in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with bright blue skies and a few clouds.
